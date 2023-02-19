Nishkama Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Full House Resorts makes up 0.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 36.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 61.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.