Nishkama Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 139,775 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 468,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 168,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PureCycle Technologies

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.