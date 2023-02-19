North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.98.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.