Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.0 %

NUE stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

