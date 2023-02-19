NuCypher Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $110.14 million and $11.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

