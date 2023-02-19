NULS 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.40 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $7.40 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

