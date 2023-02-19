NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $213.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

