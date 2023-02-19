Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.87 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $436.00 million and approximately $51.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.35 or 0.06866868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00028454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07753879 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $69,063,387.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.