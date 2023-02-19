Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OIS opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Oil States International by 249.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

