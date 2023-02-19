Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Oil States International Trading Up 7.0 %

Oil States International stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

