Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Oil States International Trading Up 7.0 %
Oil States International stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil States International (OIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.