OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $364,186.28

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $364,186.28 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00423609 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.63 or 0.28060640 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

