Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.35

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.35 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.67). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 94,977 shares traded.

Oncimmune Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

