Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Ondas has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ondas

In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,052 shares in the company, valued at $544,506.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,869 shares of company stock worth $242,981. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 795.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ondas by 124.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ondas by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ondas by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

