ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 130.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 32,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 992,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.8 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

