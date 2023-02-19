Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,655 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

