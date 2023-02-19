Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.