Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.24 and its 200-day moving average is $569.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

