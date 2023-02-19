Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

TDY stock opened at $438.95 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.