Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.