Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,860 ($34.72) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

Relx Increases Dividend

Shares of RELX opened at $30.05 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

