Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $103.54 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $102,037.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

