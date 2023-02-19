Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $144.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.