Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE IEX opened at $231.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.