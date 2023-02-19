Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,858 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

