Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

