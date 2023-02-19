Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,663 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.