Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,663 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

