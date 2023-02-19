Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,411 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

