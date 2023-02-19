Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,509 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

