Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.