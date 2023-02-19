Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.3 %

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of APO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

