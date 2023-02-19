Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

FND stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

