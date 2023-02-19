Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

