Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,575 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of MLP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.