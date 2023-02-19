Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $570.94 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $570.94 million and approximately $255.74 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00010870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00426225 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.97 or 0.28233909 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
