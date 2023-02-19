Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 137,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

