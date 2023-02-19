Orbler Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00023822 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $1.07 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00423609 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.63 or 0.28060640 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

