Orchid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.27 million and $2.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00216149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,704.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10032294 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,015,326.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.