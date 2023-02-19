O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $873.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $820.87 and a 200-day moving average of $780.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

