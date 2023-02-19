Parkwood LLC Acquires Shares of 5,815 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.85. 2,985,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,525. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $479.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.