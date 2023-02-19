Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 132,020 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 132,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

