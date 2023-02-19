Parkwood LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.36. 2,700,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.