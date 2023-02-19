Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 423,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,552,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,032. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.