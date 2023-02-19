Parkwood LLC Purchases 806,250 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,250 shares during the period. Grab comprises 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grab worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,605,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.