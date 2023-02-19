Parkwood LLC Sells 61,470 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,470 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 3,863,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

