Parkwood LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

