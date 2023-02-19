Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAX opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 107.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Patria Investments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Patria Investments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 769,798 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after buying an additional 466,422 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

