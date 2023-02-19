Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Paul Mueller has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

