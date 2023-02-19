Persistence Market Capitalization Reaches $86.98 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $86.98 million and $481,100.04 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,496,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,196,472 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

