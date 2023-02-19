Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 49,073 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

