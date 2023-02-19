Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.98% of Sonoco Products worth $54,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

